Thousands march in Sudan in anti-coup rallies, with tear gas being fired.

Thousands of Sudanese demonstrators gathered on Saturday, two months after a military coup, demanding that soldiers “return to the barracks” and a transition to civilian government.

Despite a massive deployment of security officers — who eventually shot tear gas canisters to break them up — throngs marched through Khartoum’s streets waving flags, playing drums, dancing, and chanting.

Prior to the scheduled protests, officers had closed bridges connecting the capital to the suburbs, cut phone connections, and restricted internet access.

According to the independent Doctors’ Committee, at least 48 people have died in crackdowns during weeks of protests, and Khartoum’s state governor has warned that security forces “will deal with those who disobey the law and create disturbance.”

Demonstrators descended on Khartoum’s presidential palace, the seat of the military government in power since General Abdel Fattah al-Sisi took power.