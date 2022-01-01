Thousands gather in Iraq to commemorate the killing of an Iranian general in 2020.

Thousands of supporters of Iraq’s Hashed al-Shaabi armed group alliance honored the second anniversary of the US drone strike that killed a revered Iranian commander and his Iraqi lieutenant.

They gathered at a Baghdad square, chanting “Death to America,” to pay tribute to Iran’s General Qassem Soleimani, who oversaw the Quds Force, the Revolutionary Guards’ external operations wing, until his death on January 3, 2020.

One banner at the event, held by supporters of the pro-Iranian Hashed, a former paramilitary coalition that has been absorbed into Iraq’s state security system, stated, “US terrorism must end.”

Former US President Donald Trump approved the strike near Baghdad’s airport that killed Soleimani.