Thousands defy Sudan’s lockdown to continue anti-coup demonstrations.

AFP correspondents reported that thousands of Sudanese demonstrators joined new protests Thursday against the army’s October 25 coup, facing tear gas, telephone cutoffs, and a tight lockdown in the capital.

Demonstrators got within a few hundred meters (yards) of the presidential palace in Khartoum, which is also the headquarters of military chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, when troops, police, and paramilitary groups opened fire on the throng.

Activists are asking for a civilian-led transformation. Similar anti-coup protests were recorded in Madani, south of the capital, and Kassala and Port Sudan, east of the capital.

Despite a crackdown that has seen at least 48 people killed in protest-related violence, pro-democracy activists have continued to hold public demonstrations against the army’s takeover, according to the independent Doctors’ Committee.

In preparation for Thursday’s march, security forces had gathered in large numbers across Khartoum.

The streets were crisscrossed with army and police patrols, while shipping containers blocked the Nile bridges that connect the capital to its northern suburbs and twin city Omdurman.

On December 26, when tens of thousands of people marched to the streets, the bridges were closed.

New security cameras had been put on main thoroughfares along which demonstrators were expected to march for Thursday’s protests.

Authorities also severed all phone connections, both international and domestic, for the first time.

Mobile internet connections were blocked off as of mid-morning Thursday, according to web monitoring firm NetBlocks. Activists utilize the internet to organize rallies and stream live video from the events.

The US embassy urged Burhan’s government to exercise moderation, as it relied on a contentious November cooperation agreement with civilian Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok to quell popular outrage.

The US embassy stated, “The US embassy reiterates its support for peaceful expression of democratic desire, as well as the need to respect and safeguard persons expressing free speech.”

“We demand that police use extraordinary caution when using force and refrain from arbitrary detention.”

Activists have condemned sexual assaults during the December 19 protests, in which at least 13 women and girls were raped or gang-raped, according to the UN.

In a joint statement, the European Union and the United States condemned the use of sexual violence “as a tool to drive women away from demonstrations and stifle their voices.”

Hamdok had been detained in solitary confinement for weeks before being released under the November agreement, which promised elections in July 2023.

