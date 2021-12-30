Thousands defy Sudanese security restrictions in anti-coup demonstrations.

Thousands of Sudanese protesters braved tear gas and chanted “no to military dictatorship” as they marched in demonstrations seeking a transition to a civilian administration on Thursday, defying a security lockdown.

Demonstrators got as close as a few hundred meters (yards) to the presidential palace, where General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who seized control on October 25, was stationed, before army, police, and paramilitary forces fired multiple tear gas canisters into the gathering.

“The revolution goes on,” demonstrators chanted as they beat drums and waved flags.

Despite a crackdown that has resulted in at least 48 people being killed in protest-related violence, pro-democracy demonstrators have maintained a more than two-month-long campaign of public rallies against the army’s takeover.

Security troops deployed in force across Khartoum, blocking the Nile bridges that connect the capital with its northern suburbs and twin city Omdurman with cargo containers.

On December 25, when tens of thousands of people marched to the streets, the bridges were closed. Tear gas, as well as charges by police using batons and firing into the air, were used to break up the rallies.

According to the Doctors’ Committee, which is part of the pro-democracy movement, 235 individuals were hurt during the events.

Protesters asked on Thursday that soldiers “return to the barracks,” carrying those injured by tear gas inhalation.

For the protests on Thursday, new surveillance cameras were put on main thoroughfares, and officials severed all phone connections, both international and domestic, for the first time.

Mobile internet services were knocked off from mid-morning, according to web monitoring firm NetBlocks, limiting protesters’ ability to urge supporters and transmit live footage of rallies.

Similar anti-coup protests were recorded in Madani, south of the capital, and Kassala and Port Sudan, east of the capital.

Burhan, who had essentially detained civilian leader Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok for weeks, rehabilitated him on November 21 as part of a pact that promised elections in July 2023.

However, demonstrators claimed that the agreement merely provided the generals with a veneer of legitimacy, accusing them of attempting to recreate the dictatorial rule of Omar al-Bashir, which was deposed in 2019 following major protests.

One demonstrator claimed, “Signing with the military was a mistake from the start,” accusing the generals of being “Bashir’s men.”

The US embassy urged caution, stating that it "supports peaceful expression of democratic desire, as well as the need to respect and protect persons exercising their right to free expression."