Thousands brave the heat as the long-awaited Dubai Expo opens.

Thousands of people braved the heat on the first day of Expo 2020 in Dubai on Friday, as the Covid-delayed world exhibition finally opened its doors one year late.

Visitors strolled or rode electric bikes around the massive showground, which was built from the ground up on the outskirts of Dubai for roughly $7 billion.

Robot information systems zipped down the covered boulevards as temperatures reached 38 degrees Celsius (100 degrees Fahrenheit), and formation jets plumed coloured smoke overhead.

During the six-month exhibition, Dubai, one of the UAE’s seven emirates, hopes to draw millions of tourists in order to raise its profile and position.

Although visitor counts for day one were not immediately available, crowds were light and attendance seemed decent rather than busy.

“Dubai holding an Expo, which signifies a global event, is truly a source of pride,” said Aysha Hussein, a 20-year-old student and Emirati citizen.

“Everyone is looking forward to the event.”

The exhibition features pavilions from 192 countries, including adversaries Israel and Palestine, as well as Qatar, which was blocked by its Gulf neighbors for three and a half years until January.

Sarah Cann, a British podiatrist who lives in Dubai, stated, “We were looking forward to today and the opening.”

“We’re looking forward to possibly watching some of the shows, trying food from various countries, and just exploring.”

Some exhibitors are hopeful that Expo, which is expected to be the most well-attended event since the outbreak, marks a watershed moment in the global fight against the disease.

However, coronavirus precautions are well-publicized, with masks required and social segregation on the job. Vaccination or a negative PCR test are required for visitors.

Officials were keeping a careful check on the situation, according to Reem Al Hashimy, the director general of Expo 2020 and the United Arab Emirate’s minister of state for international cooperation.

“We’re doing everything we can scientifically to limit Covid consequences while also allowing things to move forward,” she told AFP. “Trying to thread that needle or strike that balance will be something we’ll be watching very closely,” she added.

Last month, the UAE dismissed a European Parliament resolution calling for a boycott of Expo due to the country’s human rights record.

However, Human Rights Watch, a campaign group, continued to criticize the incarceration of campaigners on Friday.

"Dozens of nonviolent UAE domestic critics have been detained, railroaded in egregiously unfair tribunals, and sentenced.