Thousands attend pro-EU rallies in Poland.

After Poland’s top court made a landmark judgement last week against the supremacy of EU law, tens of thousands of Poles marched on Sunday in support of their country’s EU membership.

Former EU chairman Donald Tusk, now the leader of the country’s biggest opposition Civic Platform, urged the pro-EU rallies, warning of the possibility of a “Polexit.”

“Tens of thousands of people have come to oppose what this administration is doing to our motherland,” Tusk told a vast gathering in Warsaw soaked in the EU’s star-studded blue flags.

After a barrage of criticism from both within and outside the European Union, Tusk urged citizens to “protect a European Poland.”

According to opinion polls, membership in the EU remains popular, but relations between Warsaw and Brussels have deteriorated since the populist Law and Justice (PiS) party took power in 2015.

The major point of conflict is PiS’s desire for sweeping judicial reforms, which the European Union thinks will undermine judicial independence and erode democratic liberties.

The verdict on Thursday by Poland’s Constitutional Court, which government opponents claim is loaded with PiS allies and hence illegitimate, was the latest twist in the long-running conflict.

By pronouncing major elements of EU treaties “incompatible” with the Polish constitution, the judgement called into question the primacy of EU law over Polish law in all circumstances.

The court also warned EU institutions against interfering with Poland’s judicial reforms by “acting beyond the limits of their authorities.”

“I’ve come because I’m terrified we’ll be kicked out of the EU. It is critical, particularly for my granddaughter “Elzbieta Morawska, a 64-year-old Warsaw resident, told AFP.

“Britain just left the EU, which is a tragedy; if Poland exits now, it will be a disaster,” Aleksander Winiarski, a Pole studying in England, told AFP at the Warsaw event.

“This government has crossed all lines — this is a mafia state,” Beata, a 40-year-old media manager in Warsaw who declined to give her last name, told AFP.

Protesters used their cellphones to light up a central area, sing the national anthem, and scream “We’re staying!”

Before the court decision, Brussels warned that the case could have “consequences” for EU pandemic recovery assistance and low-interest loans to Poland.

Analysts have dubbed the decision a "legal Polexit," claiming that it might pave the path for Poland to gain independence.