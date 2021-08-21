Thousands are expected to attend the star-studded concert in New York.

In the midst of the pandemic’s deadliest devastation, Bruce Springsteen, Patti Smith, and Paul Simon are due to headline a spectacular Central Park concert on Saturday meant to commemorate New York City’s “homecoming.”

However, a hurricane headed for the east coast of the United States, as well as a dramatic surge in Covid-19 cases due to the extremely contagious Delta form, threatened to dampen spirits at the star-studded event, which was scheduled to draw 60,000 people.

All guests aged 12 and above must show proof of immunization, with the exception of those who are unable to receive vaccinations due to a disability. Except for unvaccinated children, masks will not be necessary for the outdoor event.

The event was planned “to really tell people in New York City was back, to tell the whole world,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said on local radio on Friday.

The pandemic struck New York hard in early 2020, killing almost 33,000 people.

The concert, according to De Blasio, was meant to be a sign of progress.

“I believe it will be one of those signature moments that shows everyone that we are back and that we will battle through this no matter what,” the mayor added.

Clive Davis, a legendary music producer who grew up in Brooklyn, chose the roster for the five-hour event, which will be carried live on television.

Big Daddy Kane, Slick Rick, KRS-1, and Wu-Tang Clan members Ghostface Killah and Raekwon performed at a series of hip hop concerts across the New York boroughs in the week leading up to Saturday’s spectacle.

On Friday night in Queens, the legendary George Clinton & The P-Funk All Stars also performed.

Tickets for Saturday’s concert, which will also feature performances by Santana, Jennifer Hudson, LL Cool J, and Barry Manilow, are free save for VIP spaces.

Although 68 percent of adult New Yorkers are properly vaccinated, instances have recently risen to over 1,850 per day, representing a 19 percent increase in two weeks.

The unvaccinated continue to be at the greatest danger of getting the virus and suffering its most serious consequences.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, US meteorologists upgraded storm Henri to a hurricane, with landfall expected on the US east coast on Sunday.

Henri was expected to avoid New York City by miles, but tropical storm conditions might develop starting Saturday night.

On Friday, de Blasio stated, “We feel confident about the weather in terms of the concert Saturday.” “We believe we will be able to fit everything in.

“I believe it will work out. Brief News from Washington Newsday.