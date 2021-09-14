Those who purchased chicken in the last ten years may be eligible for compensation.

Those who bought a chicken product in the United States between January 1, 2009, and December 31, 2020, may be eligible for a $181 million settlement in a class action case involving multiple poultry companies around the country.

A court hearing will be held to decide whether to approve the settlements before any money is handed out, according to a legal notification shared on September 10 by Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP and Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll, PLLC (the two law firms representing the plaintiffs in the case).

What is the Purpose of the Lawsuit?

According to the latest legal notice, settlements totaling $181 million were agreed in “a class action antitrust case” brought on behalf of the plaintiffs with the defendants, which was approved by the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois.

All allegations of wrongdoing in this litigation are denied by the defendants involved in the settlements.

The plaintiffs allege that “Defendants and their co-conspirators conspired to restrict the supply of, and fix, raise, and stabilize the price of chicken, as of January 1, 2009, in violation of federal and state consumer and antitrust laws,” according to the official website for the case, which is supervised by the co-lead counsel in the lawsuit.

Which companies are named as defendants in the lawsuit?

According to the legal notification, the lawsuit’s “Settling Defendants” comprise the following:

George’s Inc. and George’s Farms, Inc. (“George’s”) are subsidiaries of Fieldale Farms Corporation (“Fieldale”). Mar-Jac Poultry, Inc., Mar-Jac Poultry MS, LLC, Mar-Jac Poultry AL, LLC, Mar-Jac AL/MS, Inc., Mar-Jac Poultry, LLC, Mar-Jac Holdings, Inc., Mar-Jac Holdings, Inc., Mar-Jac Holdings, Inc., Mar-Jac Holdings, Inc., Mar-Jac Hold Peco Foods, Inc. (“Peco”) is a privately held company based in the United States. Tyson Foods, Inc., Tyson Chicken, Inc., Tyson Breeders, Inc., and Tyson Poultry, Inc. (“Tyson”) are all subsidiaries of Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (“Pilgrim’s”).

According to the legal notice, the “Unsettled Defendants” in this dispute for the purposes of the newest notification are:

Claxton Poultry Farms, Inc. and Agri Stats, Inc.

Harrison Poultry, Inc. and House of Raeford Farms, Inc. Foster Farms, LLC and Foster Poultry Farms Harrison Poultry, Inc. and House of Raeford Farms, Inc.

Koch Foods, Inc., Koch Meats Co., Inc., JCG Foods of Alabama, LLC, JCG Foods of Georgia, LLC, JCG Foods of Alabama, LLC, JCG Foods of Georgia, LLC, JCG Foods of Alabama, LLC, JCG Foods of Georgia, LLC, JCG Foods

Mountaire Farms, Inc., Mountaire Farms, LLC, and Mountaire Farms of Delaware, Inc. are all subsidiaries of Mountaire Farms, Inc.

O.K. Foods, Inc., O.K. Farms, Inc., and O.K. Industries, Inc. are all subsidiaries of O.K. Foods, Inc.

Sanderson Farms, Inc., Sanderson Farms, Inc. (Foods Division), Sanderson Farms, Inc. (Processing Division), and Sanderson Farms, Inc. Perdue Farms, Inc. and Perdue Foods LLC Sanderson Farms, Inc., Sanderson Farms, Inc. (Foods Division), Sanderson Farms, Inc. (Processing Division), and Sanderson Farms, Inc. This is a condensed version of the information.