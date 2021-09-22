Thomas Tuchel confirms Chelsea’s key player would miss the game against Aston Villa in the League Cup.

Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy will miss Wednesday’s League Cup match against Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge, according to Thomas Tuchel.

Mendy suffered an injury late in the Champions League match against Zenit St Petersburg last week, which forced him to miss the Blues’ Premier League away match against Tottenham Hotspur last weekend. Chelsea’s Kepa Arrizabalaga started and preserved a clean sheet, while the visitors scored through Thiago Silva, N’Golo Kante, and Antonio Rudiger.

Chelsea manager Tuchel confirmed after the 3-0 win in North London that Mendy was not selected because he was not fully fit. The Senegalese international has yet to begin training, but Chelsea is aiming to have him back in time for Saturday’s league match against Manchester City, the reigning champions.

“Mendy will not be able to play tomorrow. He hasn’t been in training yet, so we’ll attempt to have everything ready for Saturday, then reintegrate him tomorrow for individual training and, ideally, Thursday’s team training. Tuchel was cited by Chelsea’s official website as saying in a pre-match press conference Tuesday, “I think Saturday is conceivable, but it’s a race against agony and a battle against time.”

Mendy, who joined Chelsea for $30 million from Rennes in the summer of 2020, helped the Blues win the Champions League in his first season. After Kai Havertz scored the solitary goal in the final in Porto, he kept a clean sheet against Manchester City.

“Let’s see what happens. I’m hoping he’ll be back in team training on Thursday, and if all goes well, he’ll be ready for Saturday, but I’m not sure,” Tuchel continued.

Chelsea is unbeaten in the Premier League this season, with four victories and a tie, as well as a 1-0 triumph in the Champions League. Tuchel will like to keep his unbeaten record going into the League Cup match against Aston Villa.

“It was a question of the quantity of games we had and the loads we had for the players. There were a few games that required a lot of concentration. I won’t reveal the starting lineup just yet, but there will be some alterations because we’re using this opportunity to give key minutes to players who are currently missing out,” the German manager continued.