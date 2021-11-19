‘This Time Is Different’: The Market Timing Fallacy

Over the previous 20 months, the world has witnessed unparalleled happenings. People have been on edge about everything from healthcare to housing, supply shortages to increasing pricing.

As a result of the pandemic’s influence on many workers’ ability to work from home for a lengthy period of time, several gained interested in online stock trading. Many people have abandoned time-tested investment practices in favor of the meme stock of the day, relying on tools like Robinhood to generate quick money or, tragically, to help pay the bills.

Instead of being a hare, be a turtle.

With low interest rates yielding pitiful returns on fixed assets and a decade-long bull market still raging, it’s easy to understand how these newly minted investors could get enamored with “get rich quick” philosophy and the feeling that they’d be missing out on something big if they didn’t join on board.

While accumulating wealth might become an obsession, remember that the steady compounding of returns over time usually wins the race.

Keeping my balance

It’s never been about timing the market when it comes to your investment strategy; it’s always been about time in the market.

While it may be tempting to rearrange your portfolio based on what you’ve read or seen on the news, the best way to support your future is to maintain your money diversified and use long-term, disciplined management practices.

Between 1980 and 2020, the S&P 500 returned an average of 9% every year.

It was also usual to see severe peak-to-trough losses of over minus-14 percent in each of those calendar years when looking at market trends over this time period.

The S&P 500 had a positive yearly return in 31 of the 41 years, for a 76 percent success rate over four decades.

When equities are down, the media may terrify you into thinking the market is crashing, but this has not been the case.

Upswings in the market can continue years longer than downswings, so if you stick to your present investing strategy without changing it, you’ll recover far faster than if you react (bailed out) due to media-induced anxiety.

Fight the fear of missing out (fear of missing out)

Our staff of financial advisors has always taken the time to educate our customers about our research-based and non-reactionary approach to asset protection and growth.

During market downturns, the best approach to avoid market noise and media hype is to follow sensible investment advice.

Sleep soundly knowing that history and investor behavior are on your side, and keep that in mind whenever your long-term approach is tested. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.