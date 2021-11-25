This Is Why Home Mortgage Applications Are Surgeing This Holiday Season.

The holiday season isn’t putting a halt to home purchases. Despite increasing inflation and mortgage rates, analysts believe the opposite is true.

Mortgage demand increased for the third week in a row, fueled in part by concerns that mortgage rates may rise in the new year, making home ownership unaffordable. The figures are boosting what has traditionally been the slowest time of year for property sales.

The traditional belief has been that home buying peaks in the spring and then declines in the bleak winter months when school has begun and curb appeal has deteriorated.

However, the current trend is deviating from the norm. According to the Mortgage Bankers Association’s seasonally adjusted index, total mortgage application volume increased by 1.8 percent last week compared to the prior week.

According to MBA data, house purchase applications increased 5% for the week, but were still 4% lower than the same week a year ago.

It’s known as the “fear factor.”

In a statement, MBA associate vice president of economic and industry forecasts Joel Kan stated, “Despite a fair bit of rate volatility last week, mortgage rates remained higher.” “Borrowers are continuing to lock in mortgage rates in anticipation of future rate hikes.” According to Mortgage News Daily, mortgage rates have continued to rise this week and are now more than 10 basis points higher than they were last Friday. Rates have now reached their highest point since April of last year.

Both conventional and government loan applications have climbed, according to analysts, with the average loan amount for a house purchase loan now standing at $407,200. For the majority of this year, the average loan has been little over $400,000.

Mortgage rates have been steadily climbing over the last month, and this trend continued last week.

According to CNBC, the average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balances ($548,250 or less) increased to 3.24 percent from 3.20 percent, with points decreasing to 0.36 from 0.43 (including the origination fee) for loans with a 20% down payment, according to MBA’s recent analysis.

Despite the fact that refinancing is slowing. Mortgage refinancing applications were virtually unchanged from the prior week, gaining only 0.4 percent. They were 34% lower than a year earlier during the same week, when rates were 32 basis points lower.

According to the MBA, the refinance share of mortgage activity grew to 63.1 percent of overall applications from 62.9 percent the previous week.