This Is What Happened When A 16-Year-Old Got The COVID Vaccine, But His Mother Didn’t Say It Was OK:

A California mother alleges her 16-year-old son was given the COVID vaccine shot at a CVS Pharmacy without her permission or attendance.

Amanda Arroyo told KOVR, a Sacramento-based CBS affiliate, that her kid made the appointment online at a CVS in Davis and then received his COVID immunization without her knowledge.

KOVR said that Arroyo learned about the immunization when her son stated, “‘My arm hurts,'” and she asked, “What happened?” “I had my COVID shot,” he said, and I was like, “Wait, what?” Arroyo claims that a CVS pharmacist told her that they were merely trying to keep the neighborhood safe by vaccinating as many people as possible.

Minors must have their parents’ approval to receive a vaccine under California law. Consent can be granted verbally, in writing, or via phone or video.

According to KSWO, an ABC affiliate in Lawton, Oklahoma, Arroyo insists that she did none of the above.

“I absolutely realize that he’s 16 years old,” she told KSWO, “but I in no way, shape, or form granted authorization for him to get the vaccine, and I was not present when it happened.”

According to Fox News, CVS confirmed it was “aware of the issue” and had communicated with Arroyo.

“As part of the online registration process, patients are required to affirm that all information submitted during appointment set up is truthful and accurate,” CVS said in a statement to Fox News. If the patient is a minor, this involves acknowledging that parental consent is required. We’re dedicated to following all vaccine guidelines.” Arroyo told KOVR that she wants the pharmacist to be held accountable for their actions, and she is worried that this will happen to other parents as well.

“There is a legislation in place, but processes aren’t being followed,” Arroyo said to the news organization. “I’m very frightened because I have no idea what this will do to him.” At the time of writing, it was unclear whether the pharmacist would face any sanctions for immunizing the youngster without parental authorization.