This is how much Jack in the Box is planning to pay for Del Taco.

In a $575 million deal, Jack in the Box (JACK) will acquire Del Taco Restaurants Inc. (TACO).

In a deal scheduled to finalize in the first quarter, the fast-food burger giant will pay $12.51 per share in cash for the acquisition. According to MarketWatch, this purchasing price is 166 percent higher than the chain’s Friday closing price.

In a statement, Darin Harris, CEO of Jack in the Box, said, “This is a logical marriage of two like-minded, challenger companies with excellent development possibilities.” “By combining their financial models, Jack in the Box and Del Taco will acquire greater scale to invest in digital and technology capabilities, as well as unit development for both brands.” Del Taco is the second-largest Mexican fast-food company in the United States, with 600 locations in 16 states.

When it merges with Jack in the Box, the two companies will have over 2,800 locations in 25 states. They will have restaurants in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and Michigan, while their businesses will primarily be on the West Coast.

Jack in the Box made $1.14 billion in revenue in fiscal year 2021, which concluded in October. According to the Wall Street Journal, Del Taco had $521 million in the same time period. The buyer claimed that the transaction will boost earnings in the first year and be more materially accretive in the second.

“This acquisition is a perfect fit for our strategic pillars and will enable us generate new opportunities for both companies’ franchisees, team members, and guests,” Harris added.

Del Taco’s stock was trading at $12.52 at 2:58 p.m. ET on Monday, up $4.99, or 66.2 percent. Jack in the Box’s stock was trading at $80.53, down $3.47, or 4.13 percent, at the time of writing.