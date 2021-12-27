This holiday season, retail sales in the United States increased by 8.5 percent.

According to a report issued on Sunday, US shoppers were in the mood to spend this holiday season, with retail sales up 8.5 percent over last year.

According to the Mastercard SpendingPulse survey, online sales increased by 11% and in-store sales increased by 8.1 percent between November 1 and Christmas Eve.

The increase, which was the largest in 17 years, is not due to an increase in car sales.

Steve Sadove, senior advisor for Mastercard and former CEO of Saks Incorporated, remarked, “Consumers splurged throughout the season.”

“As shoppers strove to put their best dressed foot forward,” he said, “apparel and department stores experienced tremendous increase.”

Clothing, which had a 47.3 percent increase in sales year over year, as well as jewelry, saw a 32 percent gain in sales.

Several weeks passed before the Omicron Covid-19 version became publicly known in the United States.

Sales at department stores increased by 21.2 percent, while sales of electronic devices increased by 16.2 percent.

Mastercard stated, “It’s been a comeback season for shops as consumers stuffed their carts with gifts and gadgets.”

According to the report, US households made their purchases earlier than in previous years, including to ensure “by Christmas” delivery.