This Fall, five more Costco locations will open: Is there a location close to you?

Costco (COST) is expanding its store openings this fall after unveiling five new sites in the United States and two internationally in July and August.

In its annual report, the wholesale merchant, which has over 800 locations worldwide, stated that it aims to open 20 more clubs in 2021.

In September, the news stores will open in San Antonio, Texas, and Stafford, Texas, with openings in Duluth, Minnesota, and Avon, Indiana, in the United States, and Anjou, Quebec, in Canada, following in October.

In July, Costco launched locations in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, Little Rock, Arkansas, and Moore, Oklahoma, with Springfield, Missouri, and Naperville, Illinois following in August.

In July and August, foreign outlets opened in Moriyama, Japan, and Lake Macquarie, Australia.

Costco is one of the few shops expanding its physical footprint as the company’s revenue rises due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The company’s net revenues for the four weeks ended August 1 were $15.21 billion, up 16.6% from $13.04 million a year ago. Costco’s net sales increased 17.8% year over year to $176.3 billion, up from $149.66 billion the previous year.

During the height of the pandemic, the retailer benefited as an important business that remained open despite lockdowns, and has witnessed good sales thanks to stimulus spending. Consumers have been pulled in by its low-cost bulk merchandising, despite the fact that it does not offer services like curbside pickup or home delivery that other merchants do.

However, as COVID cases have resurfaced, social media reports have stated that Costco shops have experienced supply shortages and have set restrictions on several high-demand items. As the Delta model surges across the United States, shoppers have expressed their concerns on Twitter about hoarding and panic buying.

I guess @Costco will have to put a stop to folks hoarding water once more. “Limit 5 per customer” was now written on the sign. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/6C7AOra2Ga #pandemic #CovidIsNotOver

“Some warehouses may have temporary item limits on select items,” says the Costco website, without specifying which items are restricted.

Costco’s stock was trading at $448.87 in premarket hours on Monday, down $1.47, or 0.33 percent.