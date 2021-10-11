This Autumn, here are the best pumpkin beers to ‘fall’ in love with.

If you’re looking for a new fall beer to sample, there are plenty of pumpkin beers to choose from. You’ll be able to discover the proper aged ale, stout, or lager to delight your palate, from pints with spice and figs to heat and rum.

Here are a few of the greatest pumpkin beers to sample this fall.

Imperial Harpoon Pumpkin

Harpoon has a new pumpkin brew that you should taste. Aromas of dried fruit, chocolate, and baked pumpkin pie pervade this brew, which is half imperial stout and half pumpkin ale. It’s a dark, full-bodied stout made with molasses, cinnamon, nutmeg, roasted malts, and the company’s UFO Pumpkin beer recipe. The beer has a chocolate flavor with hints of spice and coffee, fig, pumpkin, and gingersnap.

Atomic Pumpkin by New Belgium Voodoo Ranger

This pumpkin ale is spiced with cinnamon and habanero chili peppers to add a little fire to the pumpkin flavor. Pale, Munich, and caramel 120 malts are used, as well as nugget hops. The alcohol by volume (ABV) is 6.4 percent.

Allagash Ghoulschip Start the fall season off right with a beer that is dry and tangy with a little earthiness. The Ghoulschip is prepared with local ingredients like pumpkins, molasses, and raw pumpkin seeds and is matured in oak barrels for up to three years. It's fermented with natural microflora for a carmelized malt flavor and a mild acidity balance. The overall alcohol by volume (ABV) is 8.2 percent.

Pumking in the Southern Tier

The Pumking is a medium to light bodied beer with a moderate bitterness that is only available for three months. With notes of malty sweetness, vanilla, clove, allspice, cinnamon, nutmeg, and pice crust, the beer smells like pumpkin, pie spices, buttery crust, vanilla, and roasted nuts. The alcohol by volume (ABV) is 8.6%.

Punkuccino Elysian Coffee enthusiasts, rejoice! The Pumkuccino, a pumpkin coffee ale with a quick dose of Stumptown coffee toddy, cinnamon, and nutmeg spices, is just for you. This seasonal beer comes in bottles and kegs and has a medium, creamy body. The alcohol by volume (ABV) is 6%.

