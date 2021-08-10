This All-Around Gym Alternative is a Perfect Fit for Myx Plus.

When I shed 100 pounds five years ago, I discovered a lot about myself. Those lessons––along with some post-COVID weight gain––led me to the MYX fitness bike, one of the numerous Peloton competitors.

My most recent weight reduction experience taught me that the only person I want to compete with is myself. I also noticed that video classes are more appealing to me than in-person education.

MYX Fitness provides all of that and much more, as I discovered after two weeks of MYX-fueled activity.

First and foremost, the fundamentals–

The MYX is a commercial-grade Stationary Star Trac Bike, similar to the Peloton. A 21.5-inch touch-screen tablet swivels 360 degrees over the handlebars.

The MYX is 3’x4″ in length and 1’x7″ in width. Despite its small size – 54” long, 21” wide, and 47” tall – the manufacturer recommends clearing a 4′ x 6′ space to exercise properly.

The bike is 134 pounds in weight. The weight of the 21.5-inch touch screen tablet, which swivels 360 degrees above the handlebars, is 150 pounds. My best advise is to put it somewhere you’re quite certain it’ll stay. Even with two people, moving this is difficult.

Those who order the MYX now will receive free delivery and white-glove setup, a $250 value. If you have to pay for those services, then go ahead and do so.

The entire procedure went without a hitch. The delivery was prompt, and the customer support representatives were courteous. They even took the time to unwrap each component before bringing it inside, allowing the box to remain outside.

What You Will Receive

Except for the touchscreen tablet and heart rate monitor, you can order The MYX bike without any extras.

I’m glad I got the MYX Plus since it enabled me to completely utilize all of the interface courses.

The Plus package includes:

A six-piece weight set and a bike (you choose light, medium or heavy) A kettlebell is a weighted object that is used (again, you choose the weight) A stabilizing mat measuring 24 by 48 inches A 48-by-72-inch large training mat for off-the-bike workouts.

A foam roller is a type of roller that is used to A belt of resistance

The interactive classes are $29 per month (at this writing) regardless of which plan you choose. It is, once again, worthwhile.

I spent around 30 minutes adjusting the bike when I first used it. This is a condensed version of the information.