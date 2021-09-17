There’s an iPhone for (almost) every wallet, according to this infographic.

When Apple announced its latest range of smartphones at a virtual event last year, the firm not only introduced more models than it had ever done before at a single event, precisely four, but it also kept more older models on the market than many had expected. When the iPhone 13 was unveiled, along with the latest iterations of the small, Pro, and Pro Max, that precedent was upheld.

According to the chart below, Apple now has an iPhone for (nearly) every budget, starting at $399 for the budget-friendly iPhone SE and going up to $1,599 for the top-of-the-line 1TB 13 Pro Max in the United States.

Apple has been chastised for years for catering solely to the high-end market, a strategy that has made it difficult for the company to gain headway in emerging nations. Apple has recently modified its approach to offer a more comprehensive choice of phones in light of sluggish smartphone sales in established markets. The company’s principal tactic for luring budget-conscious buyers is to keep last year’s models on the market at a lower price.