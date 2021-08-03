There Will Be Fewer Discounts And Delayed Deliveries On Black Friday: Here’s Why

As the global supply chain continues to be stretched, recent floods in Europe and China is predicted to cause massive disruptions on Black Friday 2021, causing delivery delays and missing goods from store shelves.

Floods in both Western Europe and China’s Henan province have wreaked havoc on transportation hubs and businesses, potentially clogging up already-stretched shipping routes and raising costs on a day when shoppers expect big discounts.

According to CNBC, the floods damaged railroads used to transport commodities and raw materials in both China and Europe, as well as supply chain firms’ infrastructure, machinery, and warehouses.

“Black Friday and the holiday season, for which products (and raw materials) are being staged, will bear the brunt of the impact,” Pawan Joshi, executive vice president of supply chain software startup E2open, told CNBC.

“Consumer electronics, dorm room furnishings, apparel, and appliances will all continue to be in short supply as back-to-school shopping begins, and will trickle into the peak holiday shopping season,” he wrote in an email to the news site.

Companies in a variety of industries have already indicated that they are boosting the prices of their products due to rising raw material costs and limited shipping container availability.

The effects of the flooding, according to Joshi, might disrupt supply networks “for weeks and months.”

Hasbro, the toymaker, announced in April that it would raise the price of its toys and games to offset the cost of rising raw material costs. Mattel, a toy producer, recently warned that rising resin prices and concurrently rising ocean freight expenses were having a “substantial impact” on its profitability.

This is yet another setback for the supply line, which was already hindered in March when the Ever Given ship became stuck in the Suez Canal, preventing ships from passing for days. Along with the COVID epidemic and positive cases of the virus breaking out on ships in Southern China, a scarcity of shipping containers is exacerbating the problem.

Joshi also told CNBC that this Black Friday, there would most certainly be fewer and smaller discounts, and some items’ prices may rise.

“We should anticipate to see prices surge for all kinds of things like consumer electronics, furniture, apparel, and appliances on Black Friday,” he said.

