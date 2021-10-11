There is still no word on whether IMF Chief Christine Lagarde will keep her job.

The International Monetary Fund said Sunday that it had yet to decide whether Kristalina Georgieva, the organization’s troubled director, would keep her position, with the uncertainty over her future threatening to dominate the organization’s fall meetings this week.

According to a law firm inquiry, the Bulgarian managing director falsified data in favor of China while serving as a senior official at the World Bank.

Over the weekend, the IMF board met with executives from the company, WilmerHale, as well as Georgieva.

The board said it made “additional considerable progress today in its evaluation with a view to very shortly complete its consideration of the subject” in a statement released late Sunday.

“The Executive Board has always stated its commitment to a comprehensive, objective, and timely review,” the statement continued.

According to two persons familiar with the situation, the 24-member board, which normally makes decisions by agreement, could meet again Monday.

The IMF and World Bank’s week-long fall meetings begin Monday, and Georgieva, 68, is expected to participate at a roundtable and hold a press conference on Wednesday.

The tempest at the top of the fund could divert attention away from issues that are ostensibly at the top of the agenda, such as challenges to global economic development and assisting nations in recovering from the Covid-19 outbreak.

WilmerHale’s contentious conclusions center on the preparation of the World Bank’s report evaluating nations based on their ease of doing business for the 2018 and 2020 editions.

When the report became controversial, the World Bank’s ethics committee called in the law firm, which resulted in the departure of the bank’s former top economist Paul Romer.

WilmerHale discovered that Georgieva, along with her associate Simeon Djankov, a former Bulgarian finance minister who authored the “Doing Business” report, and Jim Yong Kim, the World Bank’s then-president, pressured staff to change the calculation of China’s ranking in order to avoid angering Beijing.

The move came as the bank’s leadership was in the midst of delicate talks with Beijing over boosting the bank’s lending capital.

Georgieva, who took over as head of the fund in October 2019, has frequently refuted the findings of the WilmerHale report. On Sunday, she showed no signs of retaliation.

According to numerous people familiar with the subject, her destiny divides members of the IMF, with Europe and Africa wanting her to stay in place, while the US and Japan are hesitant to see her continue.

