There are plans to hold talks to end Guatemala’s 100-year indigenous conflict.

Hundreds of indigenous people in Guatemala removed their blockage of a key road on Tuesday after reaching an agreement for talks to end a brutal century-old land conflict.

On Monday, Mayan K’iche members blocked the Interamericana highway with the caskets of 11 of the 13 victims of a weekend massacre in which four children aged five to sixteen were allegedly slain with machetes.

People who traveled to Guatemala City to meet with government officials in the hopes of initiating talks over a legal border between two competing communities struck an agreement, and the roadblock was dismantled.

“A debate will begin in the first part of January to investigate the border issue,” said Mateo Tzep, 42, a community leader from the Santa Catarina Ixtahuacan municipality, which is at odds with the neighboring Nahuala municipality.

Despite the fact that both groups are K’iche, they have been at odds for over a century, at times violently, for territory.

On Friday night, armed men with “high caliber” rifles ambushed a group of Santa Catarina Ixtahuacan villagers who had gone to the Nahuala town of Chiquix to pick grain.

The children were slashed to bits and burned inside the truck they were riding in. A police vehicle was also targeted, with one officer killed and two others injured.

Santa Catarina, an Ixtahuacan town, claims that those in Nahuala have grabbed portion of their territory.

On Monday, President Alejandro Giammattei declared the two settlements under siege for a month, outlawing protests and the right to bear guns.

“These occurrences are no longer the product of a land dispute between family members. They are the direct outcome of citizens and security forces being ambushed by an illegal armed and organized group “According to Giammattei.

He stated that he would bring the criminals to justice.

Three individuals equipped with M16 rifles were captured on Sunday. Authorities said they will undertake forensic testing on the guns to see if they were used in the crime.

The Interamaericana, one of Guatemala’s main highways that connects the city to the west, has been blocked with tires, tree trunks, pebbles, and concrete blocks.

“We don’t want anyone else to die or be hurt. We are looking for peace and fairness.” At the roadblock, Diego, a man who only introduced himself as Diego, stated.

Indigenous people make up more than 40% of Guatemala's population of around 17 million people, many of whom live in poverty.