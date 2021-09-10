Theranos’ fraud trial has been postponed due to the possibility of Covid exposure.

The Silicon Valley trial of fallen biotech star Elizabeth Holmes was halted on Friday, just days into what is anticipated to be months of testimony, after a jury detected probable Covid exposure.

Judge Edward Davila told counsel in an online session late Thursday that Friday’s hearings in a California court had been canceled “out of an abundance of caution.”

Holmes’ trial began in San Jose on Wednesday, with prosecutors alleging that she fabricated grandiose tales to defraud investors in her blood-testing company Theranos, but her defense claimed that her attempts were sincere and had simply failed.

According to US media accounts, Davila stated, “It’s a little, I don’t want to say foreboding, but it’s of concern that we have an issue before we finish the first witness.”

The jury was scheduled to be examined in the coming days after reporting suspected virus exposure during the weekend prior to the trial’s start.

Holmes’ case has been postponed multiple times, most recently due to the birth of her child in early July.

When she founded the diagnostics company Theranos at the age of 19, the charismatic Holmes promised answers that were faster and cheaper than established laboratories, using just a few drops of blood to run an analytical gamut.

Prosecutors claim the tests did not perform as expected, and she now faces fraud charges that could land her in prison for decades.