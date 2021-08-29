Theranos Founder’s Fraud Trial Will Begin In The United States.

Next month, a female entrepreneur whose multibillion-dollar start-up appeared poised to revolutionize medical testing before collapsing in a blaze of fraud allegations goes on trial.

At the age of 19, the vivacious Elizabeth Holmes launched the diagnostics business Theranos, promising results that were faster and cheaper than standard laboratories, running an analytical gamut on just a few drops of blood.

Henry Kissinger and James Mattis were enticed to the company’s board of directors, and media magnate Rupert Murdoch put his money into what appeared to be a sure-fire victory.

Holmes was praised as a visionary, evoking comparisons to Steve Jobs, the founder of Apple.

But, after years of hoopla and billions of money, those promises came crashing down; the miracle machines failed to deliver.

Holmes was aware of this, according to authorities, but continued to deceive investors, doctors, and patients in order to raise more than $700 million.

Holmes faces nine counts of wire fraud and two counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in her long-awaited trial, which begins in September in San Jose, California, and could land her in prison for up to 20 years.

“In terms of the amount of money the government claims to have lost, this isn’t the largest health-care fraud case in the last year. According to Jason Mehta, a lawyer and former prosecutor specialized in health care fraud, “there are much larger health care fraud cases than the Theranos trial.”

“However, in terms of media attention and scrutiny, it surely counts among the most significant instances of the last decade.”

Former board members including Kissinger and Mattis, as well as Murdoch, could testify before the jury, which will be chosen starting Tuesday.

They may also hear from people who were misdiagnosed with cancer, HIV, or pregnancy as a result of the erroneous tests.

Although Holmes’ lawyers may wish to avoid such testimony, Mehta believes that it is critical to understand what transpired.

“It’s what brings these cases to life. It’s because of this that the government’s claim isn’t just about dollars and cents, but also about actual patient harm.

“The patient testimonial is likely to be the most persuasive and affecting testimony for many jurors.”

Prosecutors may also need to prove their case; the disassembly of Theranos’ computers in 2018 left a critical company database illegible.

But, despite the witness roster’s potential star power, the most anxiously expected testimony could come from Holmes herself, if she decides to testify. Brief News from Washington Newsday.