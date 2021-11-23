Theranos’ founder testifies in the United States that she believed in her technology.

Elizabeth Holmes, a former biotech star, testified Monday in her US fraud trial that she trusted in her blood testing startup’s technology because of experts’ input, defying claims that she was a con artist disguising its weaknesses.

If Holmes is found guilty of defrauding investors in her once-hyped Silicon Valley business Theranos, which collapsed after its diagnostic devices failed to work as promised, she might face prison time.

She mentioned examples of researchers who provided positive feedback about Theranos technology while being questioned in a San Jose, California courtroom.

In her second day on the stand in her own defense, Holmes claimed, “I took away we were hitting the design goals for this system.”

Holmes described how Theranos created a desktop machine that uses robotics, software, and sensors to do medical tests on blood samples as small as a prick of a finger. Positive feedback was received in emails that were introduced into evidence.

She informed the jurors that she understood a Theranos machine in development, the Series 4, “could conduct any blood test.”

On Friday, Holmes began her testimony, portraying herself as a dedicated innovator who wasted her funds and dropped out of a top institution to follow her dream.

She founded Theranos when she was 19 years old, offering self-service testing devices that could do a wide range of tests at a low price and with only a few drops of blood.

Holmes grew to prominence by persuading high-profile backers, journalists, and business partners that her concept could be made a reality and might revolutionize health care.

Rupert Murdoch and former US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis were among her supporters, but it all fell apart after a series of Wall Street Journal articles in 2015 questioned whether Theranos’ machines functioned.

In opening statements, her defense claimed that she is only guilty of attempting and failing to fulfill a visionary notion.

Holmes is charged with wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud, and if convicted, he may face decades in prison.