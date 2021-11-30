Theranos’ founder claims he was abused by his boyfriend.

While testifying at her fraud trial on Monday, Elizabeth Holmes fought back tears as she described alleged mistreatment by a domineering boyfriend who ran operations at her failed blood testing firm.

Ex-boyfriend Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, whom Holmes brought in to help run her company Theranos, denigrated her and forced himself on her sexually when he was furious about how she was handling the company, Holmes choked up as she told jurors.

Balwani “would become very furious with me and then come upstairs to our bedroom and compel me to have sex with him when I didn’t want to,” Holmes alleged.

Balwani, who was Theranos’ chief operating officer, allegedly bullied Holmes in order for her to thrive in business, she testified on the fourth day of her fraud trial, which began in early September.

If convicted of defrauding investors in her once-hyped Silicon Valley company, which folded after its diagnostic devices failed to operate as promised, Holmes could face decades in prison.

Balwani, who is nearly two decades Holmes’ senior, would chastise her for acting “giddy” or not behaving in ways he considered serious, the now-37-year-old claimed as she reviewed over notes and text messages from that period.

“Sunny was saying he was amazed by my mediocrity and he was tired of me, that I was a monkey trying to fly a spaceship,” she told the jury.

Balwani, who is on trial separately, has rejected the allegations of abuse, calling them “salacious and provocative” in court documents.

“Ms Holmes’ charges are extremely disrespectful to Mr. Balwani and personally upsetting to him,” stated attorney Jeffrey Coopersmith.

When Holmes founded Theranos in 2003, she was 19 years old and promised self-service testing devices that could run an analytical gamut for a low price and with only a few drops of blood.

She dropped out of Stanford University in 2004, testifying on Monday that she was assaulted there and that she left to focus on founding Theranos.

Holmes said she trusted the company’s technology and didn’t question Balwani’s leadership of the lab, but she was surprised when it failed a regulator inspection in 2016.

She said the relationship ended that year, and she took over as CEO of the company, with her brother assisting her in moving out of the home they shared while Balwani was in Thailand.

"I figured if I was going to let the corporation see through it, he wasn't who I thought he was."