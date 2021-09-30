The ‘YOLO’ (You Only Live Once) Generation of Investors Is Prepared For Anything, Including A Crash.

Wall Street has been booming for the past year and a half, despite the fact that the rest of the US economy has been struggling – a trend that an entire generation of young investors has recognized and profited from.

The remarkable fortune these new entrants to stock trading have enjoyed is frequently viewed with skepticism by older investors who have seen the market flourish and fall in the past. These new entrants to stock trading are known as the YOLO generation — after the proverb “you only live once.”

There’s also the truth that some of the most ardent supporters of surging “meme stocks” like GameStop and AMC are young traders.

Outsiders may consider investors under the age of 35 as dangerously optimistic, but they believe they are better informed than their elders and prepared for anything – including a crash.

Most are too young to remember the dot-com boom collapsing in 2000, or even the 2008 financial catastrophe, which buried their investments.

The market dip in the spring of 2020, which lasted barely three months amid the harshest Covid-19 shutdowns, was not considered a crisis.

According to E-Trade, a survey conducted in June found that 72 percent of investors under the age of 34 were confident in their portfolio decisions.

In a recent interview with The Wall Street Journal, marketing professor Scott Galloway stated that “the market has gone up for their entire adult life,” and that many people expect this will continue.

Many young investors, according to Philip Fernbach, a professor at the University of Colorado and co-director of the Center for Research on Consumer Financial Decision Making, may be getting ahead of themselves.

“Overconfidence can lead us to take on too much leverage,” he told AFP, adding that the market might “potentially be a wake-up call” if it continues to fall.

According to an April research by MagnifyMoney, 80 percent of investors born in the late 1990s and after are willing to take on debt to invest.

“People are attempting to get wealthy overnight by placing a low-probability gamble, which is exactly what gambling is,” Fernback said. “That’s a big part of what’s going on here,” says the narrator.

However, Jonathan Royere, a 25-year-old programmer, believes that this perception of today’s young investors is wrong.

He explained, “When people see YOLOs and everything, that’s what grabs attention.” “The majority of people don’t do that.

