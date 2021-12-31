The Year of the Unicorn in India: Startups in the Spotlight of the 2021 Tech Boom

Sumit Gupta has had a busy year, celebrating his 30th birthday, getting married, and watching his firm grow into one of India’s newest digital unicorns.

His team eventually took a few days on the beach in Goa to celebrate recently, despite being hampered by the coronavirus outbreak and too busy expanding and raising funds for his cryptocurrency network CoinDCX.

“That made everyone extremely happy,” Gupta told AFP. “It’s been an incredibly thrilling adventure. I’ve gained a lot of knowledge… India has a bright future ahead of it.” This year, 44 Indian unicorns (privately held firms worth more than $1 billion) were created as investors poured money into a country that had previously been disregarded despite its enormous potential.

According to data provided by Tracxn, foreign funds invested more than $35 billion in Indian companies in 2021, a threefold increase from 2020, purchasing into everything from finance to health to gaming.

China, another Asian country with almost a billion inhabitants, has long been favored by foreign investors.

However, Beijing’s crackdown on China’s powerful internet sector’s out-of-control growth and reining in major corporations has alarmed investors and wiped billions from companies like Baidu, Alibaba, and Tencent.

According to a GlobalData research, investors poured $54.5 billion into Chinese startups this year, down from $73 billion in 2020.

India, on the other hand, grew more appealing as a result of its big pool of well-educated entrepreneurs upending how many businesses operate through the use of a rapidly evolving digital infrastructure.

“India is truly the final frontier,” said Siddharth Mehta, founder of investment firm Bay Capital Partners.

“In terms of market size and scale, I believe India is around 13-14 years behind China. India’s whole digital economy is currently worth less than $100 billion, but it has the potential to grow to a trillion or $2 trillion in the next 10 to 15 years.” Softbank of Japan, which spent $3 billion in India this year, as well as China’s Jack Ma and Tencent, and US-based Sequoia Capital and Tiger Global, are among those interested.

“I am optimistic about India’s future. I believe in the enthusiasm of India’s youthful entrepreneurs. India will be fantastic “Masayoshi Son, the founder of Softbank, stated earlier this month.

This year saw a record number of initial public offerings (IPOs) in the Indian technology sector.

Zomato, a food delivery business, and Nykaa, a beauty products portal, both went public at enormous premiums to their IPO pricing, making its founders millionaires.

Indian stocks had rallied from their October highs. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.