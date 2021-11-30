The Yazidi ‘Genocide’ Case Will Be Decided By A German Court.

On Tuesday, a Frankfurt court will decide whether an Iraqi man who joined the Islamic State group is guilty of genocide against the Yazidi minority, in what could be the world’s first such ruling.

If proven guilty of genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes, and human trafficking, Taha Al-Jumailly, 29, who allegedly joined IS in 2013, risks life in jail.

IS terrorists have been persecuting the Yazidis, a Kurdish-speaking community from northern Iraq, for years, killing hundreds of men, rapping women, and forcibly recruiting youngsters as warriors.

UN special investigators announced in May that they had gathered “clear and persuasive evidence” that IS was committing genocide against the Yazidis.

“This is a watershed moment for the Yazidi community,” Natia Navrouzov, a lawyer and member of Yazda, an NGO that collects evidence of IS crimes against Yazidis, told AFP.

“This is the first time in Yazidi history that a perpetrator faces genocide accusations in a court of law,” she said.

Prosecutors claim that while residing in IS-controlled Mosul in 2015, Al-Jumailly and his now-ex-wife, a German woman called Jennifer Wenisch, “bought” a Yazidi woman and her kid as household “slaves.”

They eventually relocated to Fallujah, where Al-Jumailly is accused of chaining the five-year-old girl to an open window in temperatures as high as 50 degrees Celsius (122 degrees Fahrenheit) as a punishment for wetting her mattress, causing her to die of dehydration.

Wenisch, 30, was sentenced to ten years in prison in October for “crimes against humanity in the form of enslavement” and aiding and abetting the girl’s murder by neglecting to offer assistance in a separate trial.

The child’s mother, identified only by her first name Nora, has frequently testified in Munich and Frankfurt about the anguish inflicted on her child.

She reportedly claimed that IS fighters raped her many times after invading her community in the Sinjar mountains in northwestern Iraq in August 2014.

The mother is represented by a team that includes Amal Clooney, a human rights lawyer based in London who has been in the vanguard of a battle to have IS’s crimes against the Yazidis recognized as genocide, and Nadia Murad, a former Yazidi slave who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2018.

Despite the fact that Clooney did not travel to Munich or Frankfurt, she described Wenisch’s conviction as “a victory for everyone who believes in justice,” adding that she hopes to see “a more concentrated worldwide effort to bring ISIS (another acronym for the Islamic State) to justice.” The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.