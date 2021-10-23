The Wu-Tang Clan album is purchased by the NFT Collector Group.

The lone copy of a one-of-a-kind record by the rap group Wu-Tang Clan was purchased for $4 million by a group of NFT collectors.

A non-fungible token (NFT) is a digital asset with a certificate of authenticity created by blockchain technology, such as a drawing, animation, piece of music, photo, or video.

Martin Shkreli, a disgraced executive sentenced to prison for fraud, previously owned the record, which was sold at auction in July as part of an agreement to settle his debt to the US government.

PleasrDAO, a collection of New York NFT collectors, stated this week that it had obtained the lone copy of “Once Upon a Time in Shaolin.”

The gang spent $4 million for the two-disc, 31-track album, according to US media reports reposted by PleasrDAO’s Twitter account earlier this week.

Among NFT collectors, they are notable for having acquired digital works by US whistleblower Edward Snowden and the Russian feminist punk band Pussy Riot.

They are now hoping to make “Once Upon a Time in Shaolin” available to the general audience.

“We sincerely think there are ways to share this musical masterpiece with the world,” PleasrDAO said on its website, “even though we are bound by the legal agreement backing this work of art and may not be allowed to replicate and share the music digitally.”