The Worst Park in Disney World Is Getting a Huge Makeover.

Over the last two years, visitors to Disney’s (NYSE:DIS) Epcot in Florida may have felt compelled to trade in their mouse ears for hard hats. As Disney World’s second-oldest gated attraction gets the mother of all makeovers, large sections of the park’s core in the front half have been blocked off.

It’s a good thing. Epcot is in desperate need of repairs. The job is far from finished, and it will put a damper on the resort’s 50th anniversary celebrations in two weeks. To access to the open spaces and available experiences, guests must travel behind unattractive construction walls. It will be worthwhile, and by the end of the 18-month celebration of Disney World’s 50th anniversary, Epcot should have reclaimed its position as the resort’s second most-visited park.

Until a couple of years ago, Epcot was the silver medalist in attendance among the resort’s four theme parks. According to industry and attendance tracker TEA/AECOM, it was a distant third in turnstile clicks for 2019 (the last full year of operations before the early 2020 pandemic suspension). It was the only one of the four Disney World parks that year that didn’t see an increase in visitor numbers.

We’d probably be seeing it in fourth place right now if it weren’t for the pandemic. Disney’s Hollywood Studios, which edged out Epcot for the bronze in 2019, expanded its options that year with Disney’s first Mickey Mouse-themed attraction and later a record-breaking Star Wars thrill coaster. Epcot is most certainly in fourth place right now, but Disney is making strenuous efforts to ensure that this does not remain the case.

Epcot, more than any other Disney World walled site, is attracting a lot of attention this month. After a two-year break, it reopened Club Cool, a famous watering hole where customers may try unusual Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) beverage choices from across the world. It also debuted its new main gift shop, Creations. Space 220, a high-tech restaurant located in a space station with sky-high menu prices, opens next week at Epcot.

It started giving select visitors sneak peeks of Remy's Ratatouille Adventure earlier this month, a ride that will open on Oct. 1 to coincide with the resort's 50th anniversary. The attraction in the World Showcase's France area is a fanciful family-friendly journey through France.