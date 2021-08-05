The World’s Oldest Ironman Seeks Olympic Advice in Japan

Hiromu Inada of Japan is observing the Tokyo Olympics in the hopes of picking up some pointers from the participants before competing in the Ironman world championship next year at the age of 90.

“There’s so much to discover. It’s something I use in my training and it works! After one of his near-daily training sessions, the octogenarian athlete told AFP, “It’s fun.”

Despite the fact that the Games are being staged under tight virus guidelines, with spectators barred from practically all events, Inada remains undeterred.

“I’m still having a terrific time,” says the narrator.

Inada, who will be 89 in November, already owns the Guinness World Record for the oldest individual to complete an Ironman race, which entails swimming 3.86 kilometers, cycling 180.25 kilometers, and running a 42.2-kilometer marathon.

He is a three-time champion of the tournament in his age group, and his passion for sports is so strong that he films participants at the Games and analyzes their leg motions and posture.

This is Inada’s second Olympics in Tokyo; he was a correspondent for national broadcaster NHK when the city originally hosted the Games in 1964.

But, he said, the environment was very different back then.

In some ways, the Games were a great comeback for Japan, which featured technological marvels like the shinkansen bullet train.

“No one didn’t watch the Olympics,” he admitted, revealing that he even missed work to watch it.

Because color televisions were still uncommon in many families, people were glued to them in offices, municipal halls, and electronics stores, he added.

“I believe (the 1964 Olympics) marked a turning point in the economic boom… and public sentiment improved as a result.”

However, polls conducted before the Games began on July 23 revealed that the majority of Japanese people were opposed to the event being held because to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Even Inada confesses that he was unsure about the Games’ success before they began.

“However, when I see them being held, I cry and feel happy.”

Inada fits his Olympic viewing into a demanding training program that begins with swimming at 6:00 a.m. and ends with hours of riding.

His diet, which consists primarily of fish, vegetables, miso soup, seaweed, and natto, a fermented soybean dish, is also tailored to keep him fighting fit.

While he now devotes his life to athletics, he arrived late to the triathlon, starting to swim at the age of 60 after retiring to care for his sick mother.