The World’s Most Innovative Countries infographic.

The World Intellectual Property Organization’s (WIPO) Global Innovation Index for 2021 has been issued. It assessed the amount of innovation in 130 economies based on a variety of factors including human capital, institutions, technology, and creative output, as well as market and business sophistication. Despite the global economic slump and the coronavirus epidemic, the 2021 index revealed that innovation is still thriving in some sectors, particularly in industries related to public health and the environment.

Switzerland was awarded the world leader in innovation for the eleventh time, receiving a score of 65.5 out of 100. The second-place finisher is Sweden, with the United States rounding out the top three.

South Korea, which rose from tenth place in 2020 to fifth place in 2021, was one of the ranking’s greatest winners. China is currently the 12th most innovative country in the world, up from 14th in 2020 and 2019 and 17th in 2018. China was also declared the most innovative upper middle-income country, ahead of Bulgaria (overall rank 35), while Vietnam (overall rank 44) and India were named the most innovative lower middle-income countries (overall rank 46).