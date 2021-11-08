The World’s Most Expensive Collection Returns to New York’s In-Person Art Auctions.

In-person auctions are returning to New York this week for the first time in over a year, with the sale of the Macklowe collection, the world’s most valuable.

The message is the same at Christie’s and Sotheby’s auction houses: the art market is booming.

“This is our largest sale season… since 2015,” said Brooke Lampley of Sotheby’s, with sales beginning November 15 expected to bring in excess than $1 billion in a week.

“There was a lot of demand from our buyers throughout the epidemic since there wasn’t as much supply as they were used to,” she told AFP.

Experts claim that the epidemic has had little effect on the wealth or appetite of potential consumers, who are increasingly from Asia and younger than their forefathers.

Christie’s reported that 30% of its purchases were new clients, and 31% of them were millennials, in the first half of 2021, when sales increased by 13% over the same period in 2019.

Because people are spending so much more time in their homes, “a lot of people are looking at their walls, thinking about the art they want to add to their collection,” said Emily Kaplan of Christie’s, which will resume in-person auctions on Tuesday.

Sotheby’s obtained the rights to sell the Macklowe collection in September, after a legal battle erupted following New York real estate billionaire Harry Macklowe and his ex-wife Linda’s high-profile divorce in 2018.

The $600 million collection is billed by the auction house as the biggest collection of modern and contemporary art ever offered for sale.

On November 15, 35 of the 65 items will be auctioned, with an estimated value of $400 million. The remainder will be available in 2022.

Alberto Giacometti’s “The Nose,” a suspended bronze that the sculptor began working on in 1947, and Mark Rothko’s minimalist painting “No. 7” are among the highlights. Both are worth an estimated $70-90 million.

Andy Warhol’s “Nine Marilyns” (about $40-60 million) and “Sixteen Jackies” (worth $15-20 million) are among the works in the collection, as are works by modern artists such Jeff Koons, Rudolf Stingel, Wade Guyton, and Tauba Auerbach.

“Today’s artists have an amazing demand for modern work,” Lampley stated.

The evening of November 18 at Sotheby’s will be devoted to the sale of works from the last 20 years, including two Banksy paintings valued several million dollars apiece.

Christie’s auction season kicks off on Tuesday with a solid-focused 21st-century sale. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.