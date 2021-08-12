The World Wildlife Fund (WWF) has issued a warning about a “colossal” oil spill in the Black Sea.

On Wednesday, Russian experts raised the alarm about a massive oil slick in the Black Sea, with the World Wildlife Fund reporting that at least 100 tonnes of oil have leaked off the coast of Novorossiysk.

Investigators opened a pollution investigation after it was discovered that the slick was far larger than initially reported, and the General Prosecutor’s Office stated officers were studying the shoreline between the resort town of Anapa and Novorossiysk.

Some of the country’s nicest beaches are found here, and Russian visitors flock to them.

The Greek-flagged Minerva Symphony was loading oil when a spill happened at a marine terminal near the southern port city over the weekend.

The Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC), which owns and operates the port, announced on Monday that the spill had been contained, estimating that the oil had spread over 200 square meters (2,150 square feet) and involved roughly 12 cubic metres (423 cubic feet) of oil.

According to the consortium, by early Sunday, “the situation had returned to normal” and posed no concern to the local residents or wildlife.

Rosneft of Russia, Chevron of the United States, and Eni of Italy are among CPC’s stockholders.

According to the WWF and Russian scientists, the oil slick is considerably worse than first thought and could affect the ecology.

By Sunday, the slick had covered an area of 94 square kilometers, according to the conservation group, which had initiated its own surveillance.

Greenpeace, which stated that it was seeking more information from officials, suggested that the polluted area could be 400,000 times larger than previously estimated.

The WWF assessed that at least 100 tonnes of oil had been discharged into the Black Sea – “and most likely even more.”

“Despite the quick response of rescue teams, the oil spread across a massive area,” the WWF wrote on Facebook, adding that marine creatures could be harmed.

The slick was spreading north, according to Aleksei Knizhnikov, head of WWF Russia’s responsible industry program, and had already reached Abrau-Dyurso, which is known for its winemaking business, and could eventually reach the Utrish Nature Reserve.

“We can claim that regulatory authorities have no objective information regarding the size of the spill,” he told AFP.

The Russian Academy of Sciences’ Space Research Institute said it was also monitoring the pollution and that the oil had spread over an area of approximately 80 square kilometers, citing data from satellite photographs.

"On August 8, an oil slick extended from the beach to the open sea, covering a distance of.