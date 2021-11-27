The World Trade Organization’s (WTO) Big Conference has been postponed due to a new Covid variant.

Due to the new Omicron Covid-19 version, next week’s World Trade Organization ministerial session, the global trade body’s largest gathering in four years, was postponed at the last minute Friday.

The World Trade Organization (WTO) believed that the four-day meeting in Geneva would give the organization fresh vitality, as it has been trapped for years trying to resolve issues like fishery subsidies.

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the WTO’s new director-general, was also expecting to reach an agreement on lifting Covid vaccine patents despite all odds, demonstrating the WTO’s relevance in the fight against the epidemic.

The conference, however, was postponed four days before it was scheduled to begin, only hours after the World Health Organization named Omicron a variation of concern.

Fears of the variety spreading prompted airlines to suspend flights from southern Africa, where the strain was initially discovered on November 9.

Meanwhile, fear of the variation sent financial markets and gasoline prices plummeting, threatening to derail the global economic recovery.

The conference has been “postponed,” according to WTO deputy director-general Anabel Gonzalez, with the complete membership of 164 states supporting Okonjo-Iweala and General Council chair Dacio Castillo’s decision.

“The call was based on the principles of health, fairness, and inclusion. It is the correct choice. Work will continue to be done, and it must be done “Gonzalez stated his opinion.

The World Trade Organization’s (WTO) 12th Ministerial Conference (MC12) has already been postponed owing to the pandemic. It was originally scheduled for June 2020 at Kazakhstan’s capital, Nur-Sultan.

The conference is held every two years on average.

More than 100 ministers, including heads of state, were anticipated to attend, as well as 4,000 or more delegates, in Geneva, where the organization is headquartered.

The meeting was viewed as a litmus test for Okonjo-capacity Iweala’s to follow through on promises to turn around the bankrupt institution.

The former Nigerian foreign minister, who became the first African and first woman to lead the World Trade Organization (WTO) in March, has been internationally praised for her attempts to revitalize the organization.

She has aided in the resumption of stalled trade talks and has made reaching a long-awaited agreement to stop detrimental fishing subsidies a primary focus for the conference.

She also emphasized the importance of reaching an agreement on how to remove trade obstacles that prevent access to Covid-19 vaccinations.

Ministers were also expected to examine requests for a temporary waiver of intellectual property safeguards for vaccines and other medical equipment required to combat the epidemic.

The Covid, however, caught up with the conference before Okonjo-Iweala could even begin talking about it.

