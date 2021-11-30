The World Health Organization (WHO) is pleading for a “rational” Omicron response.

On Tuesday, the World Health Organization (WHO) advised governments to remain calm and take “sensible” measures to combat the fast-spreading Omicron coronavirus type, while Germany’s next chancellor expressed support for mandatory vaccines.

Omicron’s appearance, first reported to the World Health Organization in South Africa less than a week ago, has already spread fast across the globe, with borders closing and dozens of countries enacting travel restrictions against WHO advise.

While much is unclear about Omicron — no deaths have been reported, and determining how vaccine-resistant it is could take weeks — the new strain highlights how plagued the world remains by Covid-19 nearly two years after the first reports.

In a briefing to governments, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, “We call on all member states to take logical, proportional risk-reduction measures.” “A worldwide reaction that is calm, coordinated, and consistent is required.” Although the WHO chief said it was acceptable that governments wanted to safeguard their citizens “against a variation that we don’t yet completely understand,” the UN health agency concerns that restricting travel will be unjust and will discourage surveillance.

“I’m also concerned that certain member states are proposing harsh, sweeping policies that aren’t evidence-based or successful on their own, and will exacerbate inequities,” Tedros added.

Governments, notably in Western Europe, have already struggled to cope with significant increases in case numbers, and have implemented forced mask-wearing, social-distancing measures, curfews, and lockdowns, leaving companies fearful of yet another bleak Christmas.

Germany’s incoming chancellor, Olaf Scholz, has expressed support for mandatory Covid vaccinations, according to a source from his centre-left Social Democratic Party, who told AFP that he “signalled his sympathy for such a policy.”

Scholz met with regional leaders and was scheduled to meet with outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel to discuss new limitations in the wake of an increase in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations.

Curfews, school closures, and contact limits were all found to be legal by Germany’s constitutional court, paving the path for more restrictions.

Following the discovery of the first Omicron variant on the French island of Reunion, Health Minister Olivier Veran warned that the situation was fast deteriorating, with 1,700 Covid patients already in critical care.

Following the discovery of the first Omicron variant on the French island of Reunion, Health Minister Olivier Veran warned that the situation was fast deteriorating, with 1,700 Covid patients already in critical care.

With 47,000 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, he claims the average daily case count is increasing by 60% every week. "If current trends continue, they may eclipse the third wave's peak by the end of this week," he warned lawmakers.