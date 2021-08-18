The World Health Organization (WHO) has slammed wealthy countries’ rush to use Covid vaccine boosters.

The World Health Organization blasted wealthier countries’ hurry to offer Covid vaccine booster doses on Wednesday, despite the fact that millions of people throughout the world had yet to receive a single dose.

WHO officials claimed there was not enough scientific evidence that boosters were needed before US authorities declared that all vaccinated Americans will soon be eligible for additional doses.

They contended that providing them while so many people were still waiting to be immunised was immoral.

WHO’s emergency director Mike Ryan told reporters from the UN agency’s Geneva offices, “We’re intending to send out extra life jackets to those who already have life jackets, while we’re leaving other people to perish without a single life jacket.”

“The underlying, ethical reality is that we are handing out second life jackets while leaving millions and millions of people vulnerable.”

The WHO asked for a freeze on Covid vaccination booster doses earlier this month to help alleviate the huge disparity in dose distribution between affluent and poor countries.

As they try to combat the Delta variety, a number of countries are pressing through with plans to add a third jab.

After warning that the efficacy of the Covid-19 vaccine was eroding over time, US authorities said on Wednesday that all Americans will be given supplementary doses starting September 20. They will begin eight months after a person is fully immunized.

While the vaccines are still “remarkably effective” in reducing the risk of serious sickness, officials warn that without increased immunisation, protection from the effects of Covid could wane in the months ahead.

An extra dose has already been approved by Washington for patients with impaired immune systems.

Israel has recently started giving third dosages to Israelis over the age of 50.

However, WHO experts emphasized that the science on boosters was still out, and that getting vaccines to individuals in low-income countries where immunization rates are low was far more crucial.

“What is apparent is that getting initial shots into arms and protecting the most vulnerable is crucial before boosters are rolled out,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a press briefing on Wednesday.

“If manufacturers and leaders prioritize booster injections above supplies to low- and middle-income countries, the gulf between the haves and have nots will simply widen,” he warned.

Tedros expressed his displeasure with allegations that the single-dose J&J vaccine, which is now being manufactured in South Africa, is being shipped to Europe, where “nearly all adults have been administered immunizations at this time.”

