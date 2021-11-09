The ‘Wild West’ Of Crypto, From Squid Coin To Memes

The cryptocurrency business has become riskier than ever as its value increases, from a dubious digital currency inspired by Netflix’s “Squid Game” to highly volatile dog-themed coins.

On Monday, the total value of all cryptocurrencies surpassed $3 trillion for the first time, as more mainstream investors flocked to the space.

While bitcoin is leading the way, rising to a new high of $68,513 on Tuesday as the world’s most popular virtual currency rides a wave of frantic speculative demand, investors buying newer cryptocurrencies are falling prey to con artists.

“Any group may create an app and issue a coin,” Martha Reyes, head of research at cryptocurrency trading platform Bequant, explained.

One such commodity is “Squid coin,” which was launched last month without Netflix’s approval and surged in value within days before crashing to near-zero worth.

Investors learned they couldn’t cash in on their gains until the market value of all of its coins topped $30 million.

Instead, like other cryptocurrency scams, the authors of Squid coin vanished from social media, as did investors’ funds.

The purported swindle has been dubbed a “rug pull,” referring to the yanking of a carpet from beneath investors’ feet.

“A rug pull is just one of several schemes in which gullible retail investors are lured in by the promise of rapid riches, leaving them susceptible,” said Eswar Prasad, an economist at Cornell University in the United States.

The rapid rise of decentralised finance (DeFi) “and ambitious investors have created a suitable climate for rug pull scams over the previous year,” according to Kim Grauer, director of research at Chainalysis.

Gary Gensler, the chairman of the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), compared the crypto sector to the “Wild West” earlier in 2021.

Scammers, according to Grauer, work on a worldwide scale, even if many of them, like their victims, are based in Eastern Europe.

To buy Squid coin, investors have to be connected to PancakeSwap, a decentralized platform.

Unlike huge cryptocurrency exchange platforms like Coinbase, which are regulated by US and European authorities, DeFi projects like PancakeSwap eliminate the use of a third party, allowing for anonymity.

Every month, says Romain Chily, a lawyer in France whose firm ORWL specializes in bitcoin, he sees fresh schemes.

DeFi, he claims, is “full of items that function extremely well — but for intelligent investors.”

Chily went on to say that the chances of getting money back after a scam are “very slim.”

Even regulated services have coins that make many people uncomfortable.