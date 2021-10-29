The WHO is seeking $23.4 billion for the Covid Plan.

The World Health Organization said Thursday that it will require $23.4 billion over the next 12 months to complete its strategy to defeat Covid-19, and urged the G20 to step up and pay.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told the Group of 20 world powers meeting in Rome this weekend that they could no longer trust poorer countries to fend for themselves in the pandemic.

Tedros stated that the funds were required to purchase Covid-19 vaccines, diagnostics, and treatments, which could save another five million lives in the epidemic.

Tedros told a press conference that the G20 “had the potential to make the political and financial commitments that are required to end this pandemic.”

“We are at a critical juncture that necessitates strong leadership to make the globe a safer place.”

The WHO-led Access to Covid Technologies Accelerator aims to create, produce, procure, and distribute pandemic-fighting tools.

The cost of $23.4 billion “pales in comparison to the trillions of dollars in economic losses caused by the epidemic and the cost of stimulus initiatives to help national recoveries,” according to the WHO.

“Full funding of the ACT-Accelerator is a global health security necessity for us all — now is the moment to act,” Tedros stated.

However, the call to arms may suffer the same fate as earlier attempts to make wealthier countries feel guilty about the widening disparity between their own level of virus protection and that of the world’s poorest countries.

According to the WHO, just 0.4 percent of tests and 0.5 percent of vaccination doses have been utilized in low-income countries, which account for 9% of the global population.

According to the WHO, ACT-A will transition to a more targeted focus on fixing supply shortfalls in poorer countries.

“This injustice is most visible on the African continent, where only 8% of the population has received a single dose of the Covid-19 vaccination,” said South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Only five of Africa’s 54 countries are expected to reach the WHO’s year-end goal of fully vaccination 40% of their population.

ACT-A gave rise to the Covax facility, which was created to ensure that poorer countries could obtain vaccinations in the future, despite the fact that it was correctly predicted that richer countries would hoard all of the doses coming off the production lines.

Covax has provided 425 million doses to 144 territories thus far, falling short of its goal.

More than a billion donated doses have been pledged, according to WHO top scientist Soumya Swaminathan.