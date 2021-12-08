The Western diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Olympics is becoming more widespread.

Britain, Canada, and Australia joined the United States on Wednesday in announcing a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Olympics in February, citing severe human rights violations by China.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson told parliament that Britain will not send officials to the Winter Olympics in Beijing, as disagreements over a litany of topics stretch relations between Beijing and London to their most serious level since the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre.

Pro-democracy parties in Hong Kong, a former British colony, have been persecuted, as have human rights violations against Muslim minorities in the Xinjiang area.

Johnson indicated that athletes will still go, as did the other boycotting countries, saying, “I do not believe that athletic boycotts are sensible.”

In Ottawa, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stated that Canadian officials would also boycott the Games, citing his government’s “grave concern” about the Chinese government’s “repeated human rights breaches.”

Australia had declared earlier in the day that its diplomats would not be attending.

The countries’ moves come after the United States announced a diplomatic embargo of China on Monday, citing “genocide” of the Uyghur minority in Xinjiang and other human rights violations.

Beijing warned that the US would “pay the price,” while Canberra was accused of “political posturing and selfish games” as well as “blindly following” Washington.

“Whether they come or not, nobody cares,” said Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin, adding that China had never meant to invite Australian officials to the Games.

Human Rights Watch’s China director Sophie Richardson praised the efforts, calling them “a critical step in challenging the Chinese government’s crimes against humanity targeting Uyghurs and other Turkic populations.”

According to activists, at least one million Uyghurs and other Turkic-speaking, largely Muslim minorities have been imprisoned in Xinjiang’s “re-education camps,” where China is also accused of forcefully sterilizing women and imposing forced labor.

The camps have been justified by Beijing as vocational training centers aimed at diminishing Islamic extremism’s attractiveness.

Thomas Bach, the president of the International Olympic Committee, reiterated on Wednesday that he was remaining politically neutral on the issue, adding that the most important thing was “the athletes’ participation in the Olympic Games.”

Relations with Beijing have cooled drastically in recent years for all four Western countries.

Britain has chastised China for its rising authoritarianism in Hong Kong, and last year enraged Beijing by rejecting Huawei’s participation in its 5G broadband rollout, citing eavesdropping fears voiced by the US.

Meanwhile, Canada’s relations with China have reached an all-time low. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.