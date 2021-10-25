The West prepares for the possible expulsion of ten Turkish envoys.

As world capitals braced for Ankara’s likely expulsion of ambassadors from the US and nine other nations, Turkey’s relations with Western allies sank to their lowest point in President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s 19-year leadership.

The lira hit fresh lows ahead of a cabinet meeting that analysts believe could determine Turkey’s economic and diplomatic standing for the next few months, if not years.

Erdogan’s decision on Saturday to proclaim the Western envoys “persona non grata” for their joint statement in favor of imprisoned civil society leader Osman Kavala will be discussed during the cabinet meeting.

Expulsion orders are officially issued by foreign ministries, and as of early Monday, none of the Western capitals had received any.

According to some commentators, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and a few other cabinet members are still attempting to persuade Erdogan to reconsider his decision.

However, on fears of an effective split in Ankara’s relations with its primary allies and most significant economic partners, the Turkish lira — an indicator of both market confidence and political stability — dropped more than 1% of its value.

“Typically, nations whose ambassadors have been expelled counter with tit-for-tat expulsions, sometimes coordinated,” said Eurasia Group Europe head Emre Peker.

“Restoring high-level diplomatic relations following such a squabble would be difficult.”

The problem began last Monday, when the US, Germany, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, and Sweden released a highly rare statement calling for Kavala’s release.

Since 2017, the 64-year-old philanthropist and businessman has been in prison without being convicted.

Supporters see Kavala as an innocent emblem of Erdogan’s growing intolerance of political dissent following a failed military coup attempt in 2016.

Erdogan, on the other hand, accuses Kavala of funding a wave of anti-government protests in 2013 and subsequently playing a role in the attempted coup.

At a four-day conference ending on December 2, the Council of Europe’s human rights watchdog could initiate its first disciplinary hearings against Turkey in response to Kavala’s case.

The diplomatic escalation comes as Erdogan’s internal favor ratings plummet and an escalating economic crisis makes life more difficult for regular Turks.

Erdogan was accused on Saturday by Turkey’s main opposition leader, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, of attempting to artificially distract attention away from the country’s economic troubles ahead of a general election in June 2023.

“These efforts are an attempt to provide false reasons for the economy, not to protect national interests.” The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.