The West is being challenged by Turkey’s Islamic Defense Consultancy.

Melih Tanriverdi, a Turkish businessman, is furious at the allegation that his private defense firm has become Ankara’s secret weapon in wars in North Africa and the Middle East.

SADAT International Defense Consultancy has come under fire from the US for allegedly training Syrians who are then sent to support pro-Turkish groups in crisis zones like Libya.

SADAT “aims to aid the Islamic world in taking the role of a self-sufficient worldwide power among the super global powers,” according to the company’s ideology.

Those claims, according to Tanriverdi, are part of a Western disinformation effort aimed at tarnishing Turkey’s and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s image.

In a written interview, he stated, “Our company has nothing to do with being a mercenary organization.”

“The reason for this deception is explained by SADAT’s surprise arrival into the field of action as an unexpected participant against the world powers,” he stated in English.

Tanriverdi’s father Adnan, a brigadier general whose career ended in 1996 after a purge of Islamic influence from the traditionally secular military, founded the corporation in 2012.

Its covert role in advancing Turkey’s interests throughout the Muslim world has resurfaced as Erdogan strives to establish a foothold in Afghanistan following the withdrawal of US troops.

Turkey advocated utilizing private contractors to secure Kabul’s airport so that it may reopen to foreign flights, a position that SADAT might theoretically fill.

SADAT, according to Tanriverdi, “can give advice and training services to security and military forces that will assure the airport’s security.”

Its intended operations encompass North Africa, the Middle East, and sections of Central and Southeast Asia, as indicated by the green color on a business logo depicting a global map.

SADAT deployed teams to Libya in 2020 to train Syrian rebels on behalf of Turkish-backed forces of the Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli, according to the US Department of Defense.

According to a Pentagon report at the time, SADAT “maintains oversight and payment of the estimated 5,000 pro-GNA Syrian fighters in Libya.”

Tanriverdi refuted this, claiming that SADAT sent fighters to Azerbaijan during last year’s conflict with Armenia over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.

He stated, “SADAT has never traveled to Syria, Libya, or Azerbaijan.” “Do you truly believe we’re capable of deceiving the world’s powers?” They are, according to some observers.

“According to reputable sources, SADAT is involved in the training and mobilization of proxies in Syria and their use as mercenaries.” The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.