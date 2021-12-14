The West African bloc has asked Guinea for an election schedule.

Guinea’s military junta has been urged by leaders of the West African bloc ECOWAS to offer a timeframe for elections that will lead to the resumption of civilian administration.

On Monday, the bloc’s leaders released a statement stating they were “extremely worried” that “a timeframe for the restoration of constitutional order has yet to be issued three months after the coup d’etat.”

The group insisted that the regime hold elections within six months, as they had stated previously. In the meanwhile, it stated that the sanctions already in place will be maintained.

The announcement came a day after the leaders of the bloc met in Nigeria for a summit.

In punishment for the September 5 coup that toppled President Alpha Conde, ECOWAS has barred Guinea from the union and placed penalties on individual junta members and their families.

Mamady Doumbouya, the leader of the Junta, has placed himself as interim president and formed a government with Mohamed Beavogui, a former UN under-secretary-general, as interim prime minister.

Although former French legionnaire Doumbouya, 41, has promised to return the country to civilian control, he has declined to commit to a timeline.

He has stated that the national council, which would serve as the country’s parliament, will make the decision, but that the authorities have informed ECOWAS that it will not be operational until the end of the year.

The junta said in a statement late Monday that the pace with which the National Transition Council (CNT) is formed will be determined by how quickly all parties appoint their delegates in accordance with their mandates.

It had observed, however, issues related to the enormous number of applicants submitted for the CNT, with 706 applications filed for the 81 members who would make up the body.

It said it would not be able to commit to establishing the CNT before the end of the year due to the time required for talks.

ECOWAS, on the other hand, was relieved to learn that Conde had been released after a 12-week detention. He is still under monitoring, according to press sources, but lives with his wife in a Conakry neighborhood.

Conde, Guinea’s first democratically elected president, triggered large protests last year when he amended the constitution to allow himself to run for a third term.

Conde was re-elected, but his critics called the election a fraud.