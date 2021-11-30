The Weirdest News in 2021, From Talking Ducks to Scary Croissants

What a laugh we had in 2021! Yes, the year was marred by Covid, fires, and floods… but it also brought with it some strange and fantastic news to cheer us up.

Here is what we came up with:

US Secret Service personnel could only keep Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner safe for so long…

It was revealed days before her father departed the White House in January that Donald Trump’s ostensibly favorite kid and her rich partner refused to let agents use any of the “6.5 bathrooms” in their Washington residence.

Instead, they had to use Barack and Michelle Obama’s nearby home’s toilet.

When detained by authorities in Quebec while walking a guy on a leash during a coronavirus curfew, she claimed she was “walking her dog,” which was allowed under the guidelines.

Pregnant women in South Korea have been reminded to have enough pressed shirts, socks, and underpants, as well as freezer meals, ready for their husbands while they are in the hospital giving birth.

A children’s television show in Denmark about the escapades of a man with “the world’s longest willy” has gone viral.

John Dillermand (John Penisman in English) makes use of his extremely long member to get himself out of tight circumstances. But, like many other men before him, it gets him into serious difficulty.

The notion that cursing is a bad thing turns out to be a load of nonsense.

People who use profanities are more educated, creative, honest, and less prone to “engage in significant unethical behavior,” according to a study conducted in the United States.

As surgeons prepared to open him up, an Indian man who had been ruled dead following a motorcycle accident began to move on an autopsy table.

Yoshiro Mori, the former prime minister of Japan, resigned as the head of the Tokyo Olympics in February after declaring that the problem with women is that they talk too much.

“I don’t speak to women often,” Mori later apologized.

On a Zoom call, the whole board of a California elementary school resigned after being captured disparaging parents as pot-smoking slackers.

The news that the world’s most romantic panda, who is naturally French, had managed to pair eight times in one day with his new sweetheart increased French masculine pride.

When Yuan Zi got up close and personal with his young Chinese mate Huan Huan, keepers at Beauval zoo said sparks flew. Pandas aren’t known for their stamina when it comes to love-making, but keepers at Beauval zoo said sparks flew when Yuan Zi got up close and personal with his young Chinese mate Huan Huan.

In March, a French man was detained after asking his neighbor whether he could borrow his saw "to dispose of a body."