The Washington Redskins of the National Football League have banned headresses and face paint.

The Washington Football Team, who dropped the controversial nickname “Redskins” last year, said on Wednesday that at home games, fans will be prohibited from wearing Native American ceremonial headresses or face paint.

Following sponsorship pressure and heightened public awareness of racial issues in the United States, the team changed its long-standing name to a generic one, with plans to choose a permanent new name in 2022.

Due of the Covid-19 pandemic, no fans were allowed into Washington home games last year.

The club announced that “native American-inspired ceremonial headdresses or face paint may no longer be worn into the stadium.”

The team’s first home preseason game will be against Cincinnati on August 20, and the team’s regular season opener will be against the Los Angeles Chargers on September 12.

The new name will have nothing to do with Native Americans.

Last month, club president Jason Wright stated, “We’ve made substantial changes in our structure and culture, and our new name must reflect these improvements.”

“To that aim, we’ll adopt an identity that explicitly rejects any usage of or resemblance to Native American imagery.”