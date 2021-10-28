The ‘War Room’ of a luxury hotel is the focus of a Capitol riot investigation.

The congressional inquiry into the violent January 6 attack on the US Capitol has focused on a “war room” set up in a luxurious Washington hotel by Trump advisers.

In the days leading up to the attack, Trump strategist Steve Bannon and legal advisers Rudy Giuliani and John Eastman worked in suites at the Willard InterContinental across the street from the White House, where Trump supporters stormed Congress to prevent certification of Democrat Joe Biden’s presidential election victory.

According to a Senate resolution holding Bannon in contempt last week, they and others are suspected of maintaining links between the White House and groups engaging in so-called “Stop the Steal” protests.

Bannon was highlighted for his “role in developing and participating in the’stop the steal’ public relations effort that spurred the attack,” despite turning down a subpoena to testify in the January 6 probe.

This includes “his participation in the events of that day from a ‘war room'” at the Willard, according to the resolution.

The exquisite Willard, which opened in 1847, has long been a meeting place for high society, political powerbrokers, and visiting dignitaries in the US capital, particularly those visiting the White House.

The term “lobbyist” became popular in Washington, when people congregated in the lobby of the Willard Hotel in an attempt to sway US presidents and other officials.

On his website “Proof” earlier this year, independent investigator Seth Abramson established that hundreds of persons involved in attempting to overturn Biden’s November 2020 election victory over Trump were at the hotel in the days leading up to January 6.

Political strategist Roger Stone, one-time spokesman Jason Miller, campaign advisor Boris Epshteyn, and former New York City police commissioner Bernard Kerik were among those who supported Trump.

The House special committee investigating the January 6 uprising is looking into whether anyone close to the White House, and maybe Trump himself, were behind the attack on the Capitol, which disrupted the joint session supposed to affirm Biden as the election winner for several hours.

The Willard operation has also been brought to light as a result of Washington Post authors Bob Woodward and Robert Costa’s bombshell new book, “Peril,” which details the final weeks of Trump’s presidency.

They show how Eastman devised an unprecedented legal strategy for Trump, which included having Vice President Mike Pence reject Biden’s confirmation in Congress on the basis of suspected election fraud.

(There is no evidence to back up substantial fraud allegations.)

Trump told supporters on January 5 that Pence had agreed to prevent. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.