The vote on same-sex marriage in Chile has been postponed, and the abortion bill has been shelved.

On Tuesday, Chile’s parliament postponed a vote on a long-awaited law legalizing same-sex marriage and shelved a bill decriminalizing abortion.

On the day many advocates had anticipated it would finally be passed, the bill on gay marriage was sent back to legislators to iron out problems.

A law that would allow elective abortion within 14 weeks of pregnancy was put on hold in a different process, effectively archiving it for a year, pending further revising of the text.

After Costa Rica, Ecuador, Colombia, Brazil, Uruguay, and Argentina, as well as 14 of Mexico’s 32 states, Chile will become one of only a few nations in mainly Catholic Latin America where same-sex couples can legally marry.

It would also make it possible for same-gender couples to adopt children.

Following approval by the Chamber of Deputies earlier this month, a vote in the upper house or Senate for the ultimate green light was scheduled for Tuesday, pending permission by a parliamentary constitutional commission.

Instead of approving the bill, the commission decided on Tuesday to send it back to a committee of senators and lower house deputies, who will convene next Monday, to iron out legal ambiguities.

“There are certain difficulties to fix,” member Alfonso Durresti told media. “But we have the firm conviction to approve it (the bill), even if we have to be rigorous.”

The lawmakers will work out legal kinks in divorce and fertility therapy, as well as other concerns involving marriage rights.

“There is disappointment, but optimism endures,” said Javiera Zuniga of the LGBT rights advocacy group Movilh of the postponement.

The abortion bill was then shelved by parliament’s lower chamber, which had previously approved it in principle in September, in order to fine-tune the text, which is still up for debate.

The bill cannot be brought before the house again before a year has passed, according to parliamentary norms.

In addition, the Senate must yet approve it.

After Tuesday’s failure, communist MP Maite Orsini said, “We will present it again and again, we will lose as many times as necessary to get a free, legal, and free abortion for all women.”

“I’m not sure when we’ll do it, but I promise we’ll do it as often as we need to.”

The bill, which was introduced by opposition parliamentarians in 2018, aims to amend the current law, which only allows for elective abortion in three circumstances: when. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.