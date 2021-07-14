The Virus Lockdown in Sydney has been extended for at least two weeks.

Gladys Berejiklian, the state premier, declared on Wednesday that Sydney’s five million inhabitants will remain on virus lockdown for at least another two weeks, resisting pleas to tighten restrictions even more.

Australia’s largest metropolis is in its third week under partial lockdown, and officials are still fighting to contain a fast-spreading outbreak of the coronavirus Delta strain.

In the last 24 hours, 97 new cases have been reported, up from 89 the day before.

Australia has been praised for its quick response to the pandemic.

However, as most of the world cautiously reopens, a frustratingly sluggish vaccination deployment has left less than 10% of the population protected.

“It always sucks to say this, but the lockdown needs to be extended for at least another two weeks,” said Berejiklian, the premier of New South Wales, whose capital is Sydney.

Authorities in Australia are attempting to eliminate community transmission entirely under the “Covid zero” approach.

The lockdown in Sydney was supposed to expire on July 16, but it has now been postponed until July 30.

“I understand that people, including myself, are stressed and upset about what is going on,” Berejiklian added. “None of us wants to find ourselves in this circumstance. However, it is our responsibility to keep the community safe.”

Most Sydney residents are permitted to leave their homes for reasons such as exercise, essential shopping, employment, or health, but schools are closed and citizens are asked to stay at home.

Authorities have resisted requests for a tighter lockdown, with critics pointing out that “critical work” restrictions allow retailers like Ikea and Louis Vuitton to stay open.

“I understand there are a lot of different viewpoints out there, but please know that every decision we make is based on expert medical advice,” Berejiklian added.

Some hotspot regions are under stricter controls, such as a Bondi apartment building that was completely shut off after nine cases were discovered.

Police were stationed at the front and back of the building on Tuesday to prevent inhabitants from fleeing. “Send Beer,” read a notice attached to one apartment window.

If the number of cases continues to climb, Berejiklian has not ruled out more rigorous citywide restrictions.

The newest Covid-19 outbreak in Australia started in mid-June and has since risen to 864 cases. Twenty individuals are in critical condition, and two have died.

The outbreak is said to have started when an unvaccinated driver came into contact with overseas flight attendants.

Sydney is effectively sealed off from the rest of the country, with inhabitants being barred from visiting numerous parts of the country. Brief News from Washington Newsday.