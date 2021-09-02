The Virgin Galactic Space Mission deviated from its planned path.

A yellow light flashes, followed by a red light: According to a new article from The New Yorker, Richard Branson’s July 11 trip to space had cockpit warnings about its rocket-powered climb, which might have imperiled the mission.

The US Federal Aviation Administration confirmed to AFP on Thursday that it was investigating the flight after it diverted from its planned path.

“The Virgin Galactic SpaceShipTwo vehicle diverged from its Air Traffic Control clearance as it returned to Spaceport America,” the company’s leased space base in New Mexico, on July 11, 2021. “The FAA inquiry is still underway.”

The confirmation came a day after investigative writer Nicholas Schmidle published an explosive piece in The New Yorker claiming that the red light indicated the spaceplane’s rise was too shallow and the nose was not vertical enough.

The vessel would not have had enough energy to glide back to its runway if remedial action had not been taken. “According to many business sources, the safest response to the alert would have been to abort,” Schmidle writes — though Virgin disputes this.

Aborting would have put an end to flamboyant entrepreneur Branson’s dreams of beating competitor Jeff Bezos, who had his own trip set a few days later.

Instead of aborting, the pilots attempted to remedy the trajectory problem and were now flying at Mach 3 with a red light on.

The ship then flew to an altitude of 85 kilometers (52 miles), much over the US definition of space, and successfully landed, although data from FlightRadar24 revealed it had strayed outside its authorized path.

“Whether or not (the pilots’) decision was influenced by programmatic pressures and the hopes of their wealthy backer remains unclear,” Schmidle wrote.

Virgin Galactic told AFP it disagreed with the New Yorker article’s “misleading characterizations and conclusions.”

It stated in a statement that when the rocket encountered high altitude winds that modified the trajectory, the pilots and systems monitored the trajectory to ensure it stayed within mission constraints.

“Our pilots responded appropriately to these shifting flying conditions in strict compliance with our established protocols and as they had been trained.”

The corporation recognized that the flight deviated from the original plan, but only for a brief period of one minute and 43 seconds, during which it flew below its prescribed height, rather than a change in the places it flew over.

"At no point did the ship pass over any populated areas.