The Virgin Galactic Founder’s Billions: Richard Branson’s Net Worth

Richard Branson is the founder of Virgin Group, a London-based investment and marketing firm with businesses that span more than 40 countries. The billionaire’s conglomerate of enterprises has enabled him to build a net worth of billions of dollars.

In the 1970s, the entrepreneur began his commercial empire. He and his friend Nik Powell founded a mail-order record retailer called Virgin at the time, which was their first foray into the business world. As per Virgin, the two then expanded the firm into a record shop on Oxford Street in London called Virgin Records.

The recording studio flourished swiftly, capitalizing on a chance to provide a one-of-a-kind experience for musicians. Mike Oldfield was the company’s first signing artist, and his record “Tubular Bells” became a number one seller. Virgin Records grew to become the largest independent label in the world, signing global household names such as The Sex Pistols and The Rolling Stones.

According to Reuters, Branson received one of his largest paychecks in 1992 when he sold Virgin Records to Thorn EMI for $1 billion in order to fund his Virgin Airlines business venture. According to Fox Corporate, the billionaire created Virgin Galactic in 2004 to expand his business empire into the aerospace industry.

Virgin Hotels was founded by the corporate conglomerate in 2010, and the corporation recently announced that its first hotel in the United Kingdom would be built in Edinburgh, according to Celebrity Net Worth. According to Forbes, Branson entered the cruise market last year with his Virgin Voyages, which would compete with other cruise companies throughout the world. Branson’s Virgin Group today owns more than 40 firms around the world, operating in 35 countries and employing over 60,000 people.

Virgin Group, the billionaire entrepreneur’s conglomerate, with an estimated yearly revenue of more than $22 billion. Branson’s net worth is now estimated to be $7.74 billion. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, he is #361 among the world’s 500 wealthiest persons.

Branson just made history by becoming the first billionaire to journey into space aboard a rocket that he built himself. According to CNN, Virgin Galactic built the supersonic spaceship that went into the skies on Sunday, reaching a height of 50,000 feet.

Virgin Galactic worked on the VSS Unity for nearly two decades before flying it into space to promote commercial space flights. The business has already sold 600 private tickets for $200,000 or more. Brief News from Washington Newsday.